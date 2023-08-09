The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Culcairn identity Rob Mackie navigates Parkinson's disease by staying fit and connected

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border sport icon Rob Mackie, flanked by two of his children Joel and Emma, is navigating Parkinson's disease by staying active and connected in the community. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border sport icon Rob Mackie, flanked by two of his children Joel and Emma, is navigating Parkinson's disease by staying active and connected in the community. Picture by Mark Jesser

IN his sporting hey-day, Rob Mackie played or trained for football or rugby league seven nights a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.