THREE-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will criss-cross across Australia for an epic four-month nationwide tour of key metropolitan and regional destinations with their new show, HOPE, which starts in August.
The choir is slated to perform 69 shows, across all mainland states and territories, bringing songs of power and inspiration to major cities and regional destinations across the country.
They will perform at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, November 1, and Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, October 31.
Presented by Andrew Kay, Soweto Gospel Choir's new show celebrates the music of protest and freedom; from Mandela's South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950s America.
Kay said it was always a special treat to bring the unique and inspirational power of Soweto Gospel Choir to Aussie shores.
"The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled, and following a smash season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, we're excited to share their extraordinary talent with the rest of Australia," he said.
HOPE will captivate audiences in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia throughout August and September while south-eastern states can look forward to performances throughout October and November.
As part of this tour, the choir is excited to perform one night only at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on October 10 as part of the Opera House's 50th anniversary celebrations, and two blockbuster performances as part of the Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs (September 16 and 17).
HOPE opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the US, with beautiful renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
Soweto's Choir master Shimmy Jiyane said HOPE was a special show for everyone in the Soweto Gospel Choir.
"These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us," he said.
"HOPE showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change."
While in Australia, Soweto Gospel Choir will also team up with legendary Australian DJ Groove Terminator for the uplifting celebration of house music, History of House, playing eight highly dance-able shows across venues in Darwin, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine.
Formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, Soweto Gospel Choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
Soweto Gospel Choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world and has received critical acclaim and audience adoration for their powerful renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk, and contemporary music.
For details and bookings visit sowetogospelchoir.live.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.