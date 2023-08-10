Ben Reid has re-signed as coach of Wangaratta for next season.
The Magpies announced on Thursday night that the Collingwood premiership player would extend his time in charge at the Norm Minns Oval into 2024.
Reid's re-signing is a boost for the Magpies ahead of Saturday's clash with Lavington.
"Renewed commitment. Same unwavering passion. Great to have our leader Ben Reid re-signed for the 2024 senior coaching position! Here's to another year of growth and victories," Wangaratta said on social media.
The Magpies must win to keep arch-rival Wangaratta Rovers at bay for a top-three berth and the prized double chance.
It was revealed this week that tough onballer Matt Kelly will likely miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.
The Magpies played the last 50 minutes of last round's match against Albury with only 17 players as five were forced from the ground, including Reid.
Lavington has named a much stronger side than the one which fell to North Albury last week.
Nick Newton is back from the Murray Bushrangers, while 2019 premiership players Tim Hanna and Macca Hallows return.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
