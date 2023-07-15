Lavington keeps season alive with thrilling nine-point win over Wodonga

Lavington overcame a slow start to win a nine-point thriller against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.
For only the second time this season, the Panthers kicked more goals than points, but they timed it superbly as their season was on the line.
The teams produced an absorbing contest and while Wodonga's Angus Baker was best on ground with six goals, the Panthers' pressure proved pivotal in a 15.10 (100) to 14.7 (91) away win.
More to follow.
