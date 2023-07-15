The Border Mail
Lavington keeps season alive with thrilling nine-point win over Wodonga

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:13pm
Wodonga's Angus Baker wins possession against Lavington. Baker was best on ground with six goals and 30 touches, but Wodonga lost by nine points. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington overcame a slow start to win a nine-point thriller against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.

