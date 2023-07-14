The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joel Mackie announces this will be his last season as Osborne coach

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Mackie is in his fourth season as coach of Osborne. Picture by James Wiltshire
Joel Mackie is in his fourth season as coach of Osborne. Picture by James Wiltshire

Joel Mackie's phenomenal record as coach of Osborne will draw to a close at the end of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.