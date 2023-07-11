The Border Mail
Dan Cleary announces he is stepping down as coach of Thurgoona at the end of the season

By Brent Godde
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Dan Cleary will step down as coach of Thurgoona at the end of the season. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Dan Cleary will step down as coach of Thurgoona at the end of the season. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Dan Cleary will end his coaching tenure at Thurgoona at the end of the season after three years in the top job.

