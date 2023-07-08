WANGARATTA Rovers have moved to equal-third on the ladder after withstanding a last-quarter surge from Lavington at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday.
The Rovers led by three-goals at the final break and held on to win 9.7 (61) to 6.19 (55), with the Panthers left to rue some inaccurate kicking at goal.
Rovers' prime movers Sam Murray and Brodie Filo were instrumental in the win, with coach Murray dominating in a sweeping role down back and Filo clean through the midfield in muddy, slippery conditions.
It was a gutsy performance from the Panthers who came back from an 11-point deficit early in the game to tie the scores in the third quarter, before falling just short of reeling in another lead after Rover Tom Boyd (two goals) extended the margin to 21 points early in the final term.
The Panthers had a bunch of difficult, flying shots at goals in the last term but also missed some set shots in a quarter which saw the home side add 2.6 from about 80 per cent forward-half possession, with Rovers adding one straight.
"We knew they were going to come. We probably had an opportunity to close it off a little earlier but credit to them, they gave everything and they missed a couple of opportunities late that would have been a good opportunity for them," Murray said.
Running defender Will Nolan was another crucial component for the Rovers while Alex Marklew (three goals) just got the points in a fantastic battle against Panther Jonathon Spina, who was still able to repel a lot of attacks.
Panther Ewan Mackinlay (two goals) was a star in the midfield despite missing one of those last-quarter set shots while Billy Glanville (one goal) was lively up forward all day.
But the early midfield ascendancy, and the clinical finishing from forwards Marklew and Boyd, as well as a big third-quarter bomb from outside 50m by Filo, were the difference.
The loss leaves Lavington two games and percentage out of the five, but they have a game in hand on fifth-placed Wodonga.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Murray said the result set the side up for an exciting run home after an up and down season.
"We're now equal-third again and I don't think many people probably expected that. We know where we are, we don't look too much into it," he said.
"We've beaten Maggies, we've beaten Yarra - we've beaten the top sides but we've lost to some sides that aren't having as good years and that consistency is one thing we're trying to find.
"We know going into next week (against Myrtleford) we play really well at home and I think we've got a double-bye after that. So it sets us up, and it's going to be a really good end to the season."
Marklew came off the ground in the last quarter with an ankle injury and will be in doubt for next week while under-18 Rover Justin Lewis (one goal), who crossed from Corowa-Rutherglen in the offseason, left the game early with a concussion.
