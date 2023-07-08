The Border Mail
Beechworth's fast start proves pivotal in comfortable victory over Chiltern

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
Beechworth youngster Clancy Ellett is just one of several emerging players that are thriving under co-coaches Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Flag contender Beechworth took a giant stride towards securing a prized top-three finish after a slogging 21-point victory over Chiltern at Beechworth on Saturday.

