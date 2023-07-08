Flag contender Beechworth took a giant stride towards securing a prized top-three finish after a slogging 21-point victory over Chiltern at Beechworth on Saturday.
Both sides were desperate for the four points with the loser more than likely facing the prospect of trying to win the grand final from the elimination final.
With the stakes high, the Bushrangers produced their best performance of the season so far booting the first three goals on their way to a 7.6 (48) to 4.3 (27) win over the reigning premier.
The third-placed Bushrangers now have a game and a half break plus significant percentage over the fourth-placed Swans with six rounds remaining.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey was delighted with his side's fast start which proved to be crucial after both sides managed four goals after quarter-time.
"It was the worst conditions of the season but I thought we were able to adapt the quickest and were able to apply a bit of scoreboard pressure in that first quarter," Carey said.
"To be able to seize the advantage early was something that we have been working on but haven't been able to execute against the good sides.
"So that was pleasing from a coaching perspective.
"Quite often when you get conditions like today, it's the side who has the most intent that usually wins and I couldn't fault the desperation of the playing group.
"Rightly or wrongly we have been earmarked as a wet weather side and we love playing in conditions like today.
"Most sides are beaten by the time they get up here because they have the mindset that it's going to be wet and miserable at Beechworth."
The Swans were buoyed by return of premiership big man Kyle Magee for his first senior match of the season.
After a delayed start to the season Magee had played reserves the past two rounds before earning a senior recall.
The athletic tall will add some flexibility to the Swans' line-up but struggled to have an instant impact playing predominantly as a key forward in the atrocious conditions.
The home side got off to a quick start with Lachie Armstrong, Connor Stone and Jack Ryan helping establish a 19-point lead at the first change.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.