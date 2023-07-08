Yarrawonga storms home in grand final re-match to win one-point thriller

Yarrawonga edged out Wangaratta in a pulsating grand final re-match on Saturday, July 8.
Grand final winners Wangaratta led by 22 points at the 17-minute mark of the second quarter, but the visitors then kicked 10 goals to six in claiming a 13.9 (87) to 12.14 (86) win.
It was a remarkably similar scoreline to last year's grand final where the Pies kicked 12.14 (86) to Yarrawonga's 13.5 (83).
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams regained the lead over Wangaratta's Callum Moore in the Doug Strang Medal by kicking five goals, while Cam Wilson (three goals) and Logan Morey were also excellent in a stunning second half surge.
More to follow.
