What's on

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, July 15-16, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 14 2023 - 10:40am
An innovative new work that draws on people's memories of the video store cleverly blurs the boundaries of theatre and cinema at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
SHOW UP

Local News

