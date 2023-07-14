SHOW UP
An innovative new work that draws on people's memories of the video store cleverly blurs the boundaries of theatre and cinema. HotHouse Theatre opened Coil to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night. Re:group performance collective launched its regional tour with the live cinema experience set inside a 1990s video rental store. Combining interview material and real-time film-making, Coil uses bespoke video DJing technology to create an entire cast out of a solo performer. A hit with critics and audiences since its premiere in Tasmania two years ago, Coil is funny, warm-hearted and deeply resonant.
LIGHT UP
Aurora, Albury Botanic Gardens, Saturday, July 15, 6pm to 11pm and Sunday, July 16, 6pm to 10pm. Last nights!
Journey through a spectacle of light and sound in the heart of the Albury Botanic Gardens as Aurora returns with a new, immersive experience. It redefines the natural landscape and unveils mystical creatures through the use of holograms, lasers and interactive projections. Allow about 45 minutes.
PIPE UP
The Scots School Pipe Band, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, July 15, 7pm
Prepare to be transported to the Scottish Highlands when The Scots School Albury Pipe Band showcases its talented musicians in its Sounds of Scotland concert. Experience the power and majesty of the pipes and drums and be captivated by the sights and sounds of traditional Scotland: coloured tartan kilts, Scottish dancers and centuries-old Scottish songs. From stirring marches and reels to haunting slow airs and ballads.
CELEBRATE UP
Bastille Day Dinner at KIN, All Saints Estate, Wahgunyah, Saturday, July 15, 6pm
Experience French-inspired symphonies by the talented Moodemere Quartet, luscious All Saints Estate wines alongside French varietals and a four-course culinary journey curated by executive chef Jack Cassidy. Bookings: allsaintswine.com.au
LISTEN UP
The Bad Knees, Star Hotel Yackandandah, Sunday, July 16, noon to 3pm
Led by Sean Curtis (The Pigs, Torpedoes, Mic Conway), the Bad Knees play Surf, twangy Rock n' Roll, Rockabilly and crunchy Country. Joining Curtis will be local legends Chris Mangan on bass and Del Preston on drums. Dinner available 5.30-8pm. Bookings: starhotelyack.com.au
PICK UP
Fungi Kingdom, Thurgoona Community Centre, 10 Kosciuszko Road, Sunday, July 16, 10am to noon
Join fungi enthusiast Tracey MacVean for a seminar on the diversity and curiosities of the fungi kingdom. Topics include fungi identification, common edible and poisonous mushrooms, legality of collecting and cultivation. Tickets $15
