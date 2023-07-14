An innovative new work that draws on people's memories of the video store cleverly blurs the boundaries of theatre and cinema. HotHouse Theatre opened Coil to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night. Re:group performance collective launched its regional tour with the live cinema experience set inside a 1990s video rental store. Combining interview material and real-time film-making, Coil uses bespoke video DJing technology to create an entire cast out of a solo performer. A hit with critics and audiences since its premiere in Tasmania two years ago, Coil is funny, warm-hearted and deeply resonant.

