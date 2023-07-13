The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council puts up a car park to be home for bike hub

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 14 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Elgin Boulevard car park, opposite Richardson Park, which is now being flagged for a bike hub. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The Elgin Boulevard car park, opposite Richardson Park, which is now being flagged for a bike hub. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A CAR park next to a KFC restaurant in central Wodonga has been earmarked for a bike hub previously proposed for Junction Place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.