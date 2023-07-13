A CAR park next to a KFC restaurant in central Wodonga has been earmarked for a bike hub previously proposed for Junction Place.
Wodonga Council staff are now recommending the bicycle base and changing rooms for disabled people be installed at the Mulga car park.
It is a narrow lot situated between the planned Quarter development and the KFC fronting Elgin Boulevard and opposite Richardson Park which runs up to the old railway station.
It is recommended the council approves the amenities at its meeting on Monday night and then takes feedback for 21 days.
If no objections to the location are received, the project would then proceed without a further decision of council.
In the agenda for Monday's meeting, city staff state the Mulga car park meets requirements on various grounds.
"The car park's central but discreet location ensures easy access for a diverse range of users, whether they are cycling through the city or utilising nearby amenities," the staff declare.
"Convenient access, including connections to bike lanes and public transportation routes, makes the Mulga car park an ideal choice that promotes sustainable and inclusive travel options."
It had been argued the amenities were not in keeping with the status of the former railway land and staff were directed to find another location.
Question marks remain over the funding for the project with Victorian government grants of $90,000 and $143,530 having been provided previously for the development.
It is expected the hub and disabled changing place would not be as big at the car park as they would have been at Junction Place.
It is predicted it will cost $7500 annually for the bike hub based on costs for security, maintenance and cleaning.
Meanwhile, Albury Council is being asked to approve a $2.86 million extension to the Woolworths supermarket at Thurgoona.
It involves adding a canopy to the exterior of the building fronting on to the first floor car park to allow for drive-through collection of online shopping orders.
"We're seeing big demand for online shopping generally so we think it's the right time to bring our popular direct to boot service Thurgoona," a Woolworths spokesman said.
"It'll be a drive through, so all customers need to do is message in the app that they have arrived and a team member will bring the groceries straight to their car."
Similar designs already exist at the chain's other supermarkets around the area, including its White Box Rise store in Wodonga.
