The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border doctors welcome access to abortion pill as 'a huge step forward'

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border doctor says easier access to the pregnancy termination pill is a step in the right direction that will give women peace of mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.