Murray High School students are dedicating their upcoming Beauty and the Beast production to their beloved classmate Ella.
"The grief that rippled through the school was so immense, it was really hard on the cast because they were so close and had so much respect for her," production director and drama teacher Ali Waugh said.
Ella was an integral part of the production, being cast in a leading role as Cogsworth and creating all the graphic designs for the production.
"When I spoke at her funeral, I described her as a quadruple threat," Ms Waugh said.
"In theatre a triple threat is someone who can sing, dance and act, but she could also play instruments, she was a brilliant visual artist, she painted, and she did all of the productions artwork on her iPad."
After the accident, Ms Waugh said the production became more than just a play.
"The cast and crew have been extraordinary, their resolve was 'we need to do this show for Ella'," she said.
"They're so determined to honour her work and her memory, that they've actually kicked in and are working even harder.
"A lot of it still feels a bit surreal for the kids, but it's comforting knowing we are carrying her with us and feeling her presence as part of the show."
The production, starring Lela Peters as Belle and Sam Brownlaw as the Beast, premieres at The Cube Wodonga on July 18 and will feature many of Ella's artworks and will be concluded with a tribute to her.
"Wherever we turn, she's with us, and when we wear our t-shirts she designed, she's with us," Ms Waugh said.
"She will be remembered as a quirky, creative student who just gave it her all.
"She will be remembered as a die-hard Disney fan, an extraordinary visual artist and bass guitarist, and most of all, a dear friend."
Although sadness still looms heavy in the kids' hearts, Ms Waugh said they have moved on from "the traumatic grief to honouring the legacy of an amazing person".
"What she gave to the school will inspire the kids for many, many years."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.