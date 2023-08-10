It is feared more than 70 cats abandoned on a property near Jindera could be euthanised without the community's help.
The dozens of cats had been well looked after by a woman renting the property, but were left to fend for themselves when she went into hospital.
Walwa-based Dunroamin pet rescue has appealed for people to either donate food or consider fostering the felines.
Dunroamin owner Lea Ash said she was at her wit's end as to what could be done.
"It's beyond comprehension really," she said.
"I have never dealt with a situation like this before. It just shows how in a matter of a few years, five pussy cats can turn into a nightmare.
"It's very overwhelming."
Ms Ash said it wasn't the first time they had gone to the property, having collected 30 cats earlier this year.
"This time we had no concept of just how bad the situation was, it seriously broke my heart," she said.
"Lots are pregnant, others will be in the not-too-distant future."
Ms Ash said the "happy part" of the story was that all the cats were healthy and friendly.
"The reality is it won't necessarily be a happy ending for all of these innocent beings," she said.
"These cats can be taken to the RSPCA in Sydney, but they've got no room for them either. It's brutal.
"You can't blame anyone but you cannot expect the RSPCA to go and pick up 70 cats."
Instead, Ms Ash said it was a situation where countless cats would have to be put down.
"The owners (of the property) are now left to clean up the situation, and with the help of us and the RSPCA we will do everything we possibly can to re-home the cats," she said.
"They're all in good condition and healthy. I don't know how this lady did it, but she fed them all and fed them well."
Ms Ash said it was a case of people not having anywhere to put their pets when they went into hospital or away on holidays.
She said Dunroamin was not set up as a boarding kennel and that it was heartbreaking when she had to turn countless people away.
"If only people desexed their cats, if only things hadn't gotten to this point."
Ms Ash said she hoped people would come forward and help with food for the cats because "it cost us around $700 for cat food and that will last around a week".
"The property owners are ensuring they are fed and will work with us to achieve the best outcome possible," she said.
"In the end I was just sitting on the ground watching these cats, and some of them are so beautiful. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'wow, guys I don't quite know what to do here'.
"If anyone can donate money or become a foster, that would be great.
"We don't want it to be a negative thing, we just want to educate people.
"If people are aware of a situation like this, please reach out to help."
