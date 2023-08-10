'Terrifying' messages included photo with 'handgun' and threats to 'kill or harm'

A brief, failed romance formed on the online dating website Tinder was followed by threats that so terrified an East Albury couple they moved out of home and into a motel.
After the online relationship ended, the woman returned to her former partner in the wake of discovering she was pregnant to him.
But North Albury man Alexander McKenzie refused to leave her alone, embarking on a series of threats including one in which he promised to "kill or harm" her partner.
A Snapchat message to her showed him holding what she believed to be a pistol.
On another occasion, McKenzie left a handwritten note on the windscreen of her car, parked outside her home, that concluded with the message: "I told you I'd harm him."
Previously, McKenzie threatened to kill himself if she didn't resume the relationship.
McKenzie, 23, of Captain Cook Drive, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two domestic violence-related charges of stalking or intimidation.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a full sentence assessment report, with McKenzie's case due to be finalised on September 20.
Police told the court how the woman, now 24, began a relationship with a man, 26, in January, but this ended after a few months.
She then met McKenzie through Tinder and they began an "intimate relationship" that ended on June 18.
It was while she was with McKenzie that she discovered she was about eight weeks' pregnant to her former partner, and so in early July she resumed her previous relationship and began preparing for the arrival of their first child together.
Police said McKenzie "would not accept" his relationship with the woman had ended and continued to push for them to get back together.
He did this "by making threats to kill himself if she left him".
Two days later, the woman blocked all contact with McKenzie, who put the note on her windscreen on July 11 between 4pm and 6pm.
The note left the woman "immediately terrified" as McKenzie had threatened to kill or harm the other man "if she ever went back into a relationship with him".
McKenzie posted to the man's Facebook page that same day at 6.09pm where he said: "I'm coming for you." The victim replied: "Let's go."
Twenty minutes later, the woman contacted McKenzie over Facebook Messenger and asked: "Who the f--- do you think you are?"
Afterwards she received six missed calls, then there was one she answered in which she identified McKenzie's voice when he said: "I'm going around to your ex's house."
The woman told him not to, pointing out there was a child in the home. But McKenzie replied: "I don't give a f--- who is there."
Police said McKenzie sent the woman a Snapchat message about four to five days later "with a photo of him holding what she believed to be a handgun with the background she recognised as the lounge room of the house".
She and her partner "became extremely fearful" and moved to a motel.
McKenzie's final contact was through a post he made to the man's business profile on Facebook on July 12 at 1.06am.
"I hope you love her as much as I do and if you as much as lay a finger on her I will f---ing harm you," McKenzie wrote.
"I will (tear) your f---ing head off."
