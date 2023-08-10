SHOW UP
HotHouse Theatre presents Unprecedented, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, August 12, 7.30pm
After three years in development, six extraordinary actors breathe life into Unprecedented, a landmark new Australian play by multi-award-winning playwright, Campion Decent. Based on coronial inquiry reports, testimonials and submissions to the royal commission, Unprecedented stands as a rallying cry, an urgent theatrical work and powerful tribute to people fighting for their communities. With heart and unexpected humour, the play speaks to the resilience of community, the long road to recovery, and the courage it will take to make change. This major theatrical event is the companion work to Campion's celebrated play Embers, which premiered at HotHouse Theatre in 2006. See it in Wodonga before it tour fire-affected communities around Victoria and NSW.
MARRY UP
Southern Riverina and Murray Region Wedding Expo, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, August 13, 10am to 3pm
Showcasing some of the best and most unique vendors on the Border and North East, the Southern Riverina and Murray Region Wedding Expo is back. More than 30 exhibitors will take over the indoor and outdoor areas at The Cube Wodonga. Tickets $5 and under-18s free. Free showbag for engaged couples. Offers and giveaways galore.
LISTEN UP
Hayley Jensen, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, August 13, 3pm
Golden Guitar Award Female Artist of the Year and CMC Award finalist, Hayley Jensen rose to fame in the second series of Australian Idol and later returned to the small screen on The Voice, impressing her coach Kylie Minogue. Her latest album, Breakin' Hearts, released in late 2021, reached #1 on the ARIA Country Album chart, #4 on the All Genres ARIA Album chart, and #1 on the iTunes Country Album chart. Jensen has established herself as a prominent figure in the Australian music scene, while also making strides overseas. Known for her captivating and powerful live performances, she will embark on The Acoustic Experience tour, where she will showcase her hits in an intimate and stripped-back format.
SKILL UP
Charles Sturt University Albury-Wodonga Open Day, Sunday, August 13, 10am to 2pm
Jump on a campus tour and check out the state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation. Get detailed information about courses - and discover the exciting careers they could lead to. Chat to students about what studying at Charles Sturt is really like. Meet the teaching staff and find out what to expect in lectures and tutorials. Discover the fun side of life at Charles Sturt; speak to people from our clubs, societies and sporting teams. There will be live entertainment, giveaways, competitions and free food! Book and plan your day https://bit.ly/CharlesSturtOpenDay2023
TURN UP
Convenience Store Tour of Australia, Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, August 12, 8.30pm
Rising Naarm/Melbourne duo Convenience Store present their first tour featuring 10 shows across Australia's east coast. The pair record inventive and vulnerable DIY music in their basement studio. They've released a dozen self-produced DIY indie singles and music videos, many via the Chicago-based indie label Trash Tape Records. Since returning to live shows late last year, Nick Baker and Jack Phillips have formed a full live band to bring their blend of indie rock, electronic and folk influences to local audiences, showcasing a unique and experimental live set haunted by the detritus of rock convention. Joining them is Harry Green, of Mouseatoullie, to perform a solo acoustic set.
ROCK UP
Gretta Ziller 2023 Album Preview Show, The Star Hotel, Yackandandah, Saturday, August 12, 7pm
Join Upper Murray-raised singer-songwriter Gretta Ziller live at The Star Hotel for an Intimate evening of storytelling and song, showcasing her forthcoming album All These Walls. Ziller's music is described as country style storytelling hidden in folk, blues and rock sounds. There will be laughter, tears and good company. What more could you want on a Saturday night in Yack? She will be joined by Riley Catherall.
STOCK UP
Wolki Butchery Open Day, 317A Urana Rd, Lavington, Saturday, August 13, 9am to 1pm
Normally only open to members, Wolki Butchery is hosting an open day for the public. Products include dry aged dairy beef, grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken, forest raised pork, silvopasture lamb and wild harvest venison. Eggs, jams, preserves, honey, jerky, soaps and sauces will be available in store too. Cash and Eftpos available.
DRIVE UP
Chloe Jade at Bright Brewery, Sunday, August 13, 2pm
Enjoy Sunday afternoon with relaxed chills and cool beers at Bright Brewery. Establishing herself in Wangaratta, Chloe Jade is an indie-folk singer-songwriter with a soulful vibe. Jade uses a stomp box and loop pedal, creating a dynamic and captivating experience for audiences.
WHEEL UP
Harley-Davidson Demo Tour Albury-Wodonga, Wodonga TAFE Logic Centre Track, Saturday, August 12, 9am to 4.30pm
The Harley-Davidson demo tour is coming to Gleeson's Twin City Harley-Davidson. They're hosting it at the Wodonga TAFE Logic Centre Track. No bookings - just show up ready to ride. With more than 20 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles available to ride you'll be guaranteed a ride on one or maybe two!
BUY UP
Albury-Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, August 12, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
