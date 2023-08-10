Golden Guitar Award Female Artist of the Year and CMC Award finalist, Hayley Jensen rose to fame in the second series of Australian Idol and later returned to the small screen on The Voice, impressing her coach Kylie Minogue. Her latest album, Breakin' Hearts, released in late 2021, reached #1 on the ARIA Country Album chart, #4 on the All Genres ARIA Album chart, and #1 on the iTunes Country Album chart. Jensen has established herself as a prominent figure in the Australian music scene, while also making strides overseas. Known for her captivating and powerful live performances, she will embark on The Acoustic Experience tour, where she will showcase her hits in an intimate and stripped-back format.