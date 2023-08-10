Mia Lavis will return to the Border with a gold medal around her neck after helping Australia to Commonwealth glory in the Caribbean.
The 17-year-old, from Howlong, celebrated the biggest win of her burgeoning netball career on court at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago on Friday morning.
Australia defeated South Africa 39-29 in the final of the inaugural Commonwealth Youth Games FAST5 netball tournament with Lavis outstanding on her way to 30 points.
The Albury High School student nailed five four-point shots during the power play and South Africa had no answer to her movement or accuracy.
Australia's players and supporters roared in delight as the final siren confirmed their status as Commonwealth champions around 8am.
To say it's been a whirlwind 12 months for Lavis, who missed much of last season with a stress fracture, would be a gross understatement.
This time last year, she was working her way back to form and fitness ahead of attacking O and M finals with the Raiders 17-and-under side.
The bigger the stage, the better she seemed to play and Lavis' performances in the goal ring in the Top End made it impossible for the national selectors to ignore her.
But while being named in the Australian 17/U squad seemed like a big deal, even better was to come with Lavis called into the Commonwealth side in May.
Financial support from the Border netball community enabled her parents and sister to travel to the Caribbean to cheer her on and what was already an unforgettable trip was given the perfect ending when Lavis and Australia clinched gold against the South Africans in front of a raucous travelling contingent of supporters.
More to follow.
