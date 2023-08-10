The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Mia Lavis wins netball gold for Australia at Commonwealth Youth Games

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:30am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Lavis and Australia are the Commonwealth Youth Games netball champions.
Mia Lavis and Australia are the Commonwealth Youth Games netball champions.

Mia Lavis will return to the Border with a gold medal around her neck after helping Australia to Commonwealth glory in the Caribbean.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.