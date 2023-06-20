Members of the Border netball community have been urged to throw their support behind one of our own this weekend.
Wodonga Raiders' Mia Lavis flies to Trinidad & Tobago for the Commonwealth Youth Games in August and a fundraising event at the Commercial Club has been organised to help get her family to the Caribbean too.
Tickets for the Ladies Night (Saturday 6.30pm) are available through the Albury Netball Association Facebook page.
"It's really exciting for Mia's family and we'd love all of them to be able to go and watch her play," Albury representative co-ordinator Leonie Mooney said.
"We'll have lucky door prizes and raffles on the night and it's a chance to catch up with your netball mates.
"A lot of the time, we pass each other at the netball courts but we don't actually stop to chat so it's a night to sit down together, enjoy everything netball and do a bit of fundraising along the way."
