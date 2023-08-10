Alleged stabber charged after man suffers two back wounds at Rutherglen

A man has been charged over a stabbing in Rutherglen that left a man with two wounds to his back.
Police were alerted after a 29-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back on Thursday morning.
It's alleged a 22-year-old male stabbed the victim, who is known to him, about 4am.
The incident occurred at a motel.
The 22-year-old man was arrested and interviewed on Thursday.
He has been charged with recklessly causing injury and assault with a weapon.
He has been bailed to appear in court on November 14.
