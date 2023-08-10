The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged stabber charged after man suffers two back wounds at Rutherglen

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 11 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested the alleged stabber on Thursday. File photo
Police arrested the alleged stabber on Thursday. File photo

A man has been charged over a stabbing in Rutherglen that left a man with two wounds to his back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.