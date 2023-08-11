The Border Mail
Rescue helicopter called to crash involving truck, ute on Hume Highway near Tarcutta

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:15am
A truck and a ute have collided on the Hume Highway at Tarcutta. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
UPDATE: Two men have been taken to hospital - one in a serious condition - and the northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed after a crash between a ute and truck on Friday morning.

