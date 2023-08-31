The Border Mail
Updated

Hume Freeway now open at Chiltern after horror crash claims four lives

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Investigators work into the night after Thursday morning's collision on the Hume Freeway near Chiltern. Picture by Mark Jesser
UPDATE, FRIDAY: 

The Hume Freeway re-opened about 1am Friday, September 1, between Springhurst and Chiltern following a collision the previous morning.

