Federation Council rejects EV chargers as more headed to Albury

By Anthony Bunn
August 30 2023 - 8:00pm
Fencing and a sign telling of it being out of order have been placed at the NRMA electric vehicle charger atop the Kiewa Street car park in Albury.
WHILE more electric vehicle chargers are headed to Albury, Federation Council has voted against having any of the devices on its land.

