The Border Mail
Home/News/Health
Have Your Say

Better Border Health on concerns over hospital project for Albury Wodonga

By Michelle Cowan
August 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been 10 months since the NSW and Victorian Premiers arrived on the border to commit $225 million each to a new single-site hospital for Albury Wodonga. They told us the funding would build stages 1 to 3 of a new single-site hospital, on the existing Albury hospital site, by 2028.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.