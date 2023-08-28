Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Alissa Donaldson has taken out the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's top honour to become a first-time league best and fairest winner.
Donaldson polled 34 votes to edge out Chiltern defender Tammy Kennedy, who was just two votes behind the Hawks' defender in a close count at Albury's Commercial Club on Monday night.
Donaldson joined the Hawks from Ovens and Murray League club Wodonga Raiders in 2021 where she quickly made an impact in the defensive half.
After taking last season off to pursue her midwifery studies, Donaldson rejoined the reigning premiers this season to help them to undefeated minor premier status.
Donaldson was also recently crowned the Hawks' A-grade best and fairest winner, in what was her first time receiving a club medal.
"I was very honoured to be named best and fairest, but I couldn't have got there without the support of my team and my coaches always pushing me to do my best," Donaldson told the Border Mail after taking out Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest award.
"The main goal for us has been working towards winning the flag."
The Hawks will line-up against Yackandandah for a semi-final clash on Saturday.
Runner-up Kennedy has been a vital part of the Swans' defensive end this season and played a leading role in their elimination final win against Mitta United.
However, she came off the court in the late stages of the game with a suspected injury.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The TDNA Team of the Year saw a new Coach of the Year emerge in Yackandandah's Anna Biers, in what is the defender's first season at the helm. The team included:
GS: Jessica Garland (Yackandandah), GA: Mardi Nicholson (Thurgoona), WA: Kieran De Koeyer (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), C: Beck O'Connell (Yackandandah), WD: Justine Willis (Yackandandah), GD: Tammy Kennedy (Chiltern), GK: Alissa Donaldson (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Interchange: Jess Barton (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Chloe Butters (Barnawartha), Jennifer Vine (Thurgoona), Hannah Dwyer (Tallangatta) and Molly Phibbs (Chiltern).
A fellow Hawk took out the B-grade medal, with Gabby Robinson (34 votes) edging out Abbie Duncan (29).
Chiltern's Petrina Sanderson rose to the top in the C-grade count to edge out Tallangatta's Ciaan Sheather by seven votes.
The 17-under award was claimed by Chiltern's Kate Prichard (37) from Tallangatta's Cass Heaphy (28), while Thurgoona's Tully Proctor overcame equal runners up Bella Bowles (Mitta United) and Jemma Dodd (Tallangatta) by two votes in the 15-under trophy.
Wahgunyah's Ciara Bennett (32) and Mitta United's Ruby Cardwell (30) were also rewarded for their seasons.
Beechworth's Carina Surrey was named Umpire of the Year, while Yackandandah's Alyce Pritchard was crowned Volunteer of the Year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.