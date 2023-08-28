The Border Mail
Alissa Donaldson claims Tallangatta and District Netball Association's best and fairest award

By Georgia Smith
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:28pm, first published 9:30pm
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Alissa Donaldson has taken out the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's top honour to become a first-time league best and fairest winner.

