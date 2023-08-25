VICTORIAN Premier Daniel Andrews says he won't be taking advice from Wodonga Council on upgrading the Border's hospital services.
During a visit to Rutherglen on Friday August 25, the Labor leader attacked the council which is campaigning for a new Border hospital rather than an upgraded Albury site which is supported by the Victorian and NSW governments.
"I've got a message for the Wodonga Council, we take our advice from the Victorian health department, the NSW health department, from clinicians at the hospital and health planning experts right across the board," Mr Andrews said.
"People are entitled to their views, but governments have made a decision and I just think this constant debate, if you can call it a debate, (should end) let's put patients first not politics and let's get this thing built.
"There's a very large number of jobs involved in this and I'm sure that lots of companies...and lots of tradies and those who supply them they just want to get on and get this thing built and that's exactly what we're going to do."
Mr Andrews said "last time I checked it was the NSW government and the Victorian government that were delivering this project, the Wodonga Council is not providing $560 million, in fact I'm not sure they're providing anything".
Responding to concerns the redevelopment of Albury hospital would not cater to future needs, the Premier said he would "never rule out going back in a decade, a decade is a long time".
"You build and design flexibly so that you can add and change," Mr Andrews said.
"If you waited around to get what might well be over say 50 years worth of change, billions of dollars for a project like this, well you'd never get it built.
"We should build what's on the table now and we will by the way, despite the politics of some."
"(It was) supported by clinicians, supported by the community, supported by the board of that health service," he said.
Mr Andrews said he expected the NSW budget, to be unveiled next month by the now Labor government, to show "the funding profile as detailed by the previous government is maintained".
"That is to say all the money that is needed when it is needed, you don't need all of it on day one," he said.
Meanwhile, the Wangaratta-raised leader was disappointed at the demise of his hometown's jazz festival which is slated for a swansong this year after having begun in 1990.
"Growing up in Wang this is a pretty big deal, it's a fantastic celebration of music, but also regional Victoria," Mr Andrews said.
"It's a great showcase, a great boost for the region, it's very sad news."
Mr Andrews said the government would be happy to entertain a funding application to stage it in 2024.
"If they want to have one more go at it, my door is always open," he said.
