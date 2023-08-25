The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hits Wodonga Council on hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VICTORIAN Premier Daniel Andrews says he won't be taking advice from Wodonga Council on upgrading the Border's hospital services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.