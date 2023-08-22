The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillors urge patients to have say on hospital services

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A call has been made for patients of Albury Wodonga Health to put forward services they would like done on the Border rather than need travelling.
A call has been made for patients of Albury Wodonga Health to put forward services they would like done on the Border rather than need travelling.

PATIENTS of Albury Wodonga Health are being urged to contribute to a plan for the hospital service by outlining what procedures they want to have on the Border to reduce travelling elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.