I write in response to your story, Residents revolt over massive retirement village price hike. As the operator of the village, Retire Australia would like to provide some clarification around the article.
As was provided to the newspaper, the Murray Gardens Retirement Village is not for sale. Further to this, the welfare of our residents is of the highest priority. By law monthly service fees are charged on a cost-recovery basis meaning we, as a retirement village operator, cannot profit. These monthly fees cover council and water rates, building insurance, building and garden maintenance, staff wages, the 24-hour emergency call system and upkeep of communal village facilities.
We have been working closely with the resident committee around a proposed budget for this financial year, which factored in record inflation and a substantial increase in some costs which have gone up considerably more than the Consumer Price Index of 7.8 per cent. This includes a 60.8 per cent rise in repairs and maintenance and a 45.6 per cent jump in the cost of utilities. These costs are based on quotes from suppliers and the escalating costs of energy, building materials and labour felt across the country.
In May, residents voted to not accept the budget proposed for the current financial year (2023/24). Following this decision, we sought mediation through the Office of Fair Trading. However, they advised that due to current capacity, the likelihood of these applications being resolved through mediation, and time restrictions for lodging applications with the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) that it was best for all parties to proceed with an NCAT application.
Retire Australia has been working hard to minimise increases. For example, we seek multiple quotes for goods and services, always considering the necessity of expenditure. Our team has also sought to bring key budget items down on behalf of residents. This includes a 33 per cent increase of Retire Australia's contribution to provide a balanced budget. As village operator, Retire Australia is under no obligation to contribute but we felt this was fair and reasonable.
The affordability for residents to remain in the village is a high priority. We have systems and financial solutions in place for residents who may be experiencing financial hardship and will continue open and transparent conversations around the matter.
