We have been working closely with the resident committee around a proposed budget for this financial year, which factored in record inflation and a substantial increase in some costs which have gone up considerably more than the Consumer Price Index of 7.8 per cent. This includes a 60.8 per cent rise in repairs and maintenance and a 45.6 per cent jump in the cost of utilities. These costs are based on quotes from suppliers and the escalating costs of energy, building materials and labour felt across the country.

