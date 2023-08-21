A 21-year-old man has been charged and will face court later this year after an alleged attack on Wodonga's Jack Ziebell over the weekend.
The former North Melbourne captain was hospitalised following an "unprovoked attack" in the Melbourne suburb of South Yarra, following his final game at the MCG against Richmond on Saturday.
On Monday afternoon, Victoria Police said two men, aged 21 and 26, had been arrested following the incident, with the younger of the pair bailed to face Melbourne Magistrate's Court on October 24, charged with affray, intentionally cause injury, and assault by kicking.
The 26-year-old was released pending further enquiries.
The attack occurred outside the Osborne hotel and followed an early club function in Richmond which was attended by Ziebell's family and friends from the Border.
Ziebell had 23 disposals in his final match and took a screamer in the first quarter.
He received a standing ovation as he left the MCG while carrying his daughter Pippa.
Onlookers to that moment included his wife Shannie and father Gary.
Recruited from the Ovens and Murray's Bulldogs with pick nine in the 2008 AFL draft, Ziebell played 280 matches and captained the Kangaroos for 111 clashes.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
