Albury Thunder is through to the Group Nine rugby league finals.
In one of the more bizarre situations, the Thunder qualified on less wins and more losses than sixth-placed Gundagai.
In fact, the Thunder lost the last six matches of the regular season, including a 32-20 result against Wagga Kangaroos yesterday.
The club hasn't won a match since round eight on June 17.
The Border outfit posted four wins, seven losses and had four byes.
Gundagai finishes with six wins, seven losses, but only had two byes.
The pair posted 16 competition points, but the Thunder won through with a better points differential (minus 18 to minus 52).
It is virtually unheard of for teams to have a different amount of byes in a regular season.
"It's a weird set-up, when (Wagga) Brothers withdrew there was a Group Nine meeting and it was brought up about changing the draw, but the only two clubs that wanted a change was Southcity and Albury, the rest of the clubs wanted to leave it as is," Thunder official Rick O'Connell explained.
It meant some clubs, like Albury, had four byes in a 16-round competition, some had three and some, like Gundagai, had only two.
The Thunder is away to Young in the elimination final on Saturday, while the Kangaroos host Tumut in Sunday's qualifying final.
Temora finished minor premiers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.