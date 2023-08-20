The Border Mail
Albury man arrested in Melbourne following an incident in Lavington

August 20 2023
An Albury man has been arrested in Melbourne after he allegedly drove directly toward two officers in Lavington, forcing them to shoot at his car in self-defence.

