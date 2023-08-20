An Albury man has been arrested in Melbourne after he allegedly drove directly toward two officers in Lavington, forcing them to shoot at his car in self-defence.
The 34-year-old man is currently in custody in Melbourne after being arrested on Saturday evening, August 19.
NSW Police are travelling to Melbourne on Monday, August 21, and are expected to apply to extradite the man to NSW on Tuesday, August 22.
The drama unfolded on Friday, August 18, about 10.20pm.
Officers from Murray River Police District were conducting inquiries at the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers roads, Lavingtons, when a vehicle allegedly drove at the officers.
"Two officers discharged their firearms at the vehicle, which drove from the scene," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The senior constable and constable were not injured and a crime scene was established, which has since been forensically examined."
It has been alleged the man, who it was claimed was in possession of a firearm that had since been recovered by police, fled NSW police in a vehicle into Victoria following the incident.
The vehicle was located in Melbourne on Saturday and the 34-year-old man was arrested at a property on Mount Alexander Road in Essendon about 6.30pm.
A second man was also arrested.
The firing of a weapon was suggested by one of the many people who posted about the incident on social media.
"I heard about three big bangs and about two minutes later there (were) sirens galore," the woman said.
"I thought someone was letting off fireworks to start with."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
