A REJIGGED approach to works on Wodonga's hills is set to be approved by the city's council on Monday August 21, 2023, two months after a decision was delayed.
It is recommended the council support a reprioritising of actions for its hills strategy, which has been the subject of planning and debate for years.
The switches were expected to be ticked off at the council's June 19, 2023 meeting but the matter was deferred after deputy mayor Libby Hall successfully sought a workshop of councillors to discuss the matter.
That was held on June 26 and while minor adjustments were made to the report and related spreadsheets there was no changes to the reprioritisation.
The strategy covers various hills that overlook Wodonga, such as Huon, Klings, Federation, Bears and Mahers.
Top overall priorities for the slopes include adequate signage and information, well-resourced maintenance to ensure tracks remain in good condition and all-abilities access.
It is noted that new signage has been erected in the Klings, McFarlands and Felltimber area with Mahers and Huon hills to come.
There are 33 overall projects listed across the hills.
The lowest ranked is undertaking a feasibility study for a walking route linking Klings, Federation, Bears and Huon hills, it had been listed previously at No.4 on a priority list.
The No.1 focus for Huon Hill is the upgrading and sealing of the entry road with concerns about its poor condition and blind corners noted.
Previously ranked at No.5, its estimated $1.61 million would need to be spent to upgrade the traffic way.
That is the most expensive project listed with others including $60,000 for an easy access entry point to the Hunchback Hill complex and $50,000 for an "activity area" adjoining Wattle Park on Federation Hill.
"Activities here would have an emphasis on those requiring or benefiting from a bushland or natural setting - such as a nature-based adventure playground or bush fitness course," the council strategy notes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.