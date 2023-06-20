The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council slated by ex-mayor Kev Poulton for hills delays

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather worn signage marking a track at Federation Hill. Upgrading information boards is an imperative in a new table of priorities. Picture by James Wiltshire
Weather worn signage marking a track at Federation Hill. Upgrading information boards is an imperative in a new table of priorities. Picture by James Wiltshire

FORMER mayor Kev Poulton highlighted continued delays with Wodonga's hills plan, as the council deferred revised priority lists for slope works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.