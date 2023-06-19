The Border Mail
Hefty fine for North East farmer's firearm storage offences

By Wangaratta Court
June 20 2023 - 7:00am
A file image of guns and ammunition.
A farmer has had his guns and ammunition seized and a hefty fine imposed for improper storage.

