A farmer has had his guns and ammunition seized and a hefty fine imposed for improper storage.
Police conducted a firearms compliance check of Philip Anthony Panza's Edi Upper home on January 5.
He was outside his house, and a search found a gun in his living room with a magazine attached.
One gun safe wasn't secured to the ground and was easily moveable with loose ammunition inside.
The other safe was compliant, but police seized all eight of his guns and about $1000 worth of ammunition.
His licence was suspended pending cancellation.
Magistrate Peter Dunn on Monday noted farms were soft targets for thieves and said gun storage laws were for "very sound reasons".
"Does he expect a zombie apocalypse?" he asked of the quantity of bullets.
"That's a lot of ammunition.
"I think that's a ridiculous amount."
The ammunition will be forfeited and Panza won't have the guns returned.
Panza, who has a similar prior offence, was fined $2500.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.