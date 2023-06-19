YOUR SAY: 'Aghast' people not aware of importance of bus seatbelts

I have travelled out bush with our two renowned local tour operators since 2011. All of us passengers always have worn seatbelts. I am aghast to read about people not knowing about how important it is to wear seatbelts in buses. And I have driven my car for 60 years and quickly adjusted to the seatbelts.
Formerly dismissed as predatory rogue states, both China and Russia were dismissed earlier as "rogue nations", as also were Iran and North Korea. Russia has been invaded before, in past ages by both France and Germany, and in lesser military actions. Russia comes and goes from self-extinction economically and politically. A poor economic performer, Russia has no economic base, upon financing a "drawn-out conflict".
History proves that Russia is not even capable of maintaining its weapons of mass destruction. And still today, once again, they are not a successful nation and economy. But on the other hand, the people of China are highly regarded. Industrious, good family people and they appear as a success in every place they settle in worldwide.
By nature the Chinese people are productive, good for business anywhere. As an Australian, I see Chinese people as a positive asset and welcome. I am also certain that the people of Russia are good folk, not at all unlike any other peacefully intended national folk, who really do not believe in extreme communist government as their communist government.
If Russia has proved anything at all, they have revealed the basic weakness of all dictators. Peoples of the world suffer terribly as a result. Yet China is a measured and responsible country, president Xi Jinping never wanting war, but prepared to demonstrate their new "authority" in world affairs, as should be the case.
Iran and North Korea are much more than "nuisance" value, they are belligerent, but remain as an easily managed problem. If they make any seriously threatening problem, they can effectively be dealt with, and quite quickly too.
On Thursday, June 22, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will host a Continence Call-In Day for men impacted by prostate cancer. Men and their partners who have questions or concerns about incontinence after prostate cancer treatment are encouraged to call us for support.
We'll have expert nurses on-hand from 9am to 8pm AEST, answering questions about surgical and non-surgical treatment options and avenues for support.
Freecall 1800 22 00 99 - we're here to help.
