YOUR SAY: 'Aghast' people not aware of importance of bus seatbelts

By Letters to the Editor
June 19 2023 - 10:30am
An experienced bus traveller emphasises the importance of seatbelts. Picture by Shutterstock
Wearing seatbelts in buses vital

I have travelled out bush with our two renowned local tour operators since 2011. All of us passengers always have worn seatbelts. I am aghast to read about people not knowing about how important it is to wear seatbelts in buses. And I have driven my car for 60 years and quickly adjusted to the seatbelts.

