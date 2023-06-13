A RIVERINA MP believes an advertising drive promoting the need to wear seatbelts in buses should be run by the NSW government.
Helen Dalton was speaking after a coach crash in the Hunter Valley late on Sunday June 11, 2023 claimed the lives of 10 people returning from a wedding.
Bus passengers have to wear seatbelts under NSW and Victorian laws, but Mrs Dalton noted through her personal experience there can be a lack of awareness.
"I was on a bus on Saturday and I didn't realise there was seatbelts on it until I looked up and there that was a sign that said 'put your seatbelt on'," Mrs Dalton, 63, said.
"Particularly with my age group, we've grown up without seatbelts, so you're not always used to them
"So I think a public campaign about that wouldn't go astray."
Mrs Dalton said bus passengers needed to don seatbelts without thinking.
"You get in a car and it's automatic and that behaviour should be transferred to a bus, that that's the first thing you do when you sit down," the Murray MP said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy declined to say if he thought there should be a campaign on seatbelt wearing.
"The immediate priority we have across the state is wrapping care and support around grieving families and a grieving community," Mr Clancy said.
"There will no doubt be many questions raised, as a result of this horrific accident, and it will be important we address those questions but the priority is focusing on the families and the community."
Border manager for Dysons buses Brett Drinnan said his experience was that most passengers wore belts.
"I'd say the majority of people would wear the belts, but you probably find groups need a bit more of a reminder," Mr Drinnan said.
"Our drivers give a verbal announcement and the expectation is you would wear them and it's also expected with V/Line or TrainLink, it's the standard.
"You wear it in your car, you should wear it on the bus, it's going to save lives and prevent serious injuries."
Mr Drinnan said he felt for all those with ties to Sunday's crash.
"It's unimaginable how the driver would be feeling and the company would be feeling and the bride and groom," he said.
"It's absolutely shocking and the poor bride and groom are going to be reminded of it on their anniversary every year and the driver will have this on their conscience for the rest of their days."
Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang said his Hunter Valley Nationals colleague Dave Layzell was "doing it tough as is his community".
