Victims swindled out of $650,000 in rare, collectable currency: Wodonga court

A Wodonga woman accused of illegally obtaining rare and collectable currency worth more than $650,000 is contesting the charges.
Karen Buovac remains in custody after charges were filed by a Wodonga detective on February 23.
It's alleged the 54-year-old falsely arranged for rare currency worth $500,000 to be sold to a third party, and did so to take the currency from the victim.
The deception offence allegedly occurred in Wodonga on February 7 this year and a similar offence allegedly occurred 10 days later.
During that alleged offence, Buovac is alleged to have trespassed at a Wodonga building before stealing $150,000 worth of rare and collectable currency.
Police allege Buovac, who is in the Dame Phyllis Frost Correctional Centre, also trespassed at a Williams Street home between February 5 and 12.
While inside, she allegedly stole Australian currency from the victim worth $8000.
She is further alleged to have dishonestly sold bank notes worth $900 at Greenvale on February 10.
Three days later, police allege the 54-year-old dishonestly obtained a collectable coin worth $290 at Wodonga.
Other charges relate to Buovac allegedly selling dishonestly obtained bank notes worth $2000 at Greenvale on February 17 and collectable coins worth $2150 the following day at Malvern.
Two further Malvern offences on February 18 allegedly involved selling currency worth $6300 and $4500.
During her most recent appearance in Wodonga court, defence lawyer Emma King said the allegations were contested and sought to cross examine eight witnesses.
The court heard the value of the currency was in question.
"It's a difficult case because there's no expert relied on by the Crown in terms of quantum (of the currency)," Ms King said.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted some of the items were still missing.
"It's a bit hard to value something that you don't have," he said.
The court heard those due to give evidence are traders.
Mr Dunn noted one alleged victim was saying the value of their items was "in the realms of millions of dollars" with a significantly different value at the time of sale.
Questions were raised about the admissibility of the evidence.
Buovac is due to make a bail application next Wednesday.
