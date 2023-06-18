The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury sporting clubs disappointed about cuts to NSW Active Kids vouchers

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Hotspurs' Harper Howard, 11, Mia Harding, 12, Brad Howard and Roxi Howell, 11, clearly are disappointed. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Hotspurs' Harper Howard, 11, Mia Harding, 12, Brad Howard and Roxi Howell, 11, clearly are disappointed. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury parents might have to forgo sport for their children due to cuts to the NSW Active Kids vouchers by the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.