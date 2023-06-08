The Border Mail
Albury parents upset that the NSW Active Kids vouchers may be scrapped

SE
By Sophie Else
June 9 2023 - 4:00am
Chloe Grant with daughters Emilia, 4, Olivia, 2, and Rylee, 7, is upset that the Active Kids vouchers may be phased out. She fears some children will end up missing out on sport and activities due to cost. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury parents have expressed their distress over the possible axing of NSW government vouchers they say are keeping their children on the move.

