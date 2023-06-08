Albury parents have expressed their distress over the possible axing of NSW government vouchers they say are keeping their children on the move.
It comes after NSW Premier Chris Minns couldn't confirm whether the Active Kids vouchers would be extended or phased-out, despite an election promise to continue the program.
Active Kids provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs.
Thurgoona mother-of-three Chloe Grant said the vouchers had helped enormously, as "it eases the financial burden".
"I can see reasons why they'd cancel the vouchers, but it is unfortunate, being such a handy thing to cut expenses so the kids can get what they need," she said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the government needed to identify funds for its various election commitments, which meant due to increased taxation this might only be "achieved by cutting other programs".
"Consequently, despite its success and importance to families, vouchers such as the Active Kids and Regional Apprentice Transport Card are at risk of being on the chopping block," Mr Clancy said.
However Mr Minns said it wasn't a "case of me chopping the program, banking $800 million, and saying 'oh, where are we going to spend it?'.
"We're working on it," he said. "I want to make sure that when we're producing government programs, that it's going to the people that need it ... it's not my money."
Ms Grant said the back-to-school vouchers were also helpful in her household, especially for accessing new uniforms as opposed to "baggy, old second-hand uniforms" that her children would wear if she didn't have access to the three $50 vouchers.
"They have been so helpful in getting new uniforms and school supplies," she said.
Albury mother-of-two Romy Klotnick said it was concerning that the government was considering cutting the vouchers.
"It would be disappointing if they decide to get rid of them," she said. "What do they want - parents to pull them out of activities and sit on the couch and watch TV? I think it's appalling."
Ms Klotnick, who is self-employed, said it was already difficult with the cost-of-living, as well as childcare fees, and felt it would be "eliminating a problem to create another problem".
Mr Clancy said 63,666 vouchers had been created in Albury since 2018, with 59 per cent of the population who are eligible for the vouchers using them.
The current vouchers are valid until June 30.
