Two goals in the last nine minutes on Saturday night ensured the women's FA Cup is staying with Albury Hotspurs for another year.
Spurs thrashed Wangaratta 8-1 in last season's final but it was a very different story in the 2023 showpiece against a dogged Albury United at La Trobe University.
The Greens had the better of the first half without making their dominance count and it looked like the final was heading for extra time as both sides struggled to create clear openings.
Sam Clark pulled off a good double save to deny Mya Carroll the opener while at the other end, Christie Ward rushed out bravely to save at the feet of Maree Matthew.
Just as Ava Tuksar looked set to pull the trigger, Charlotte Laird having flicked a long kick from Ward into her path, Jenna Ruhbaum intervened with a brilliant goal-saving tackle.
But the Hotspurs supporters roared with delight when Roisin Wilson followed in to score after Laird's close-range shot from a Tuksar cross had been blocked.
The pair combined again, two minutes from time, Laird taking on a pass from Wilson and rifling the ball into the top corner.
For league leaders Hotspurs, coach Brad Howard hopes this trophy is just the start.
"I haven't slept for days," Howard said.
"But this team is something special.
"I've got a very unique job; it's their world and I live in it.
"I just guide them to the games and they do a magnificent job, they flick a switch and they enjoy each other's company.
"They keep performing every week and I'm so proud of them."
