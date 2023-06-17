The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

FA Cup Final: Albury Hotspurs women strike late to defeat Albury United 2-0

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 17 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two goals in the last nine minutes on Saturday night ensured the women's FA Cup is staying with Albury Hotspurs for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.