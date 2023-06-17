The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeats Albury by 14 points in Ovens and Murray thriller

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 7:22pm
Albury's Jessy Wilson (left) and Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams contest a mark on Saturday. Yarrawonga won by 14 points. Picture by Mark Jesser
The disappointing loss to Wangaratta Rovers a fortnight ago was behind Yarrawonga's pressure-packed 14-point away win over Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 17.

