The disappointing loss to Wangaratta Rovers a fortnight ago was behind Yarrawonga's pressure-packed 14-point away win over Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 17.
In front of a strong crowd and a match worthy of a final with momentum swings, Albury kicked the first three goals of the final quarter before the visitors responded with the last three in a 12.11 (83) to 10.9 (69) thriller.
Leigh Williams and Nick Fothergill booted three goals apiece for the visitors, while Jacob Conlan had kicked his five by the one-minute mark of the third quarter.
Yarrawonga on-baller Willie Wheeler's clearance work guaranteed best on ground, but the match featured a host of stars.
"I thought it was an even contribution across our 22 players," delighted coach Steve Johnson said.
"After the Wangaratta Rovers loss (by 32 points), which we were really disappointed in, we wanted to really focus on the basics, which doesn't take talent, although we've got some talented players, it's about coming back and making it a scrap, hunting the opposition."
Unfortunately, Albury's Max Byrne was concussed early in the first quarter when his head hit the ground in a tackle by Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons, but it certainly wasn't a sling tackle.
The first term produced only three goals, with Conlan proving too strong for Ned Pendergast, while Gibbons blasted a bomb from 50m.
The Pigeons had a 20-point lead midway through the second stanza, kick-started by Wheeler cruising out of trouble and setting up Bailey Frauenfelder.
But just as the Pigeons appeared in control, Albury snared the next five majors, Conlan with three, including a 55m effort.
When Conlan nabbed his fifth, the Tigers had an 11-point break, but then the Pigeons rammed home the next four goals to open a 13-point buffer at the last break.
Conlan produced an inspirational piece of play a minute into the final term, hunting the ball against a host of defenders, and finding Riley Bice, while Kolby Heiner-Hennessy landed a second 50m-plus effort.
But Williams proved too strong for Lucas Conlan, dishing off for a Mark Whiley snap and ex-defender Logan Morey pushed the lead to 11 points with a 45m goal.
While Wheeler was the standout, Fothergill's three goals proved crucial, as Frauenfelder and Cam Wilson also impressed.
It was almost Conlan against Yarrawonga in attack, co-captain Jim Grills was excellent, while Elliott Powell had a super first half.
"'It was a game of momentum and they probably just had more of it," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
