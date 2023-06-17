The Border Mail
Spike in crime in Beechworth and Rutherglen as police weigh up changes

By Local News
June 18 2023 - 9:00am
Inspector Paul Henry said police were examining ways to better respond to offending in smaller towns like Beechworth and Rutherglen.
Police are looking at ways to improve coverage at smaller North East towns amid calls for 24-hour coverage.

Local News

