Another cracking weekend of sport was captured by The Border Mail photography team.
After the first quarter it looked like the bubble had popped for the Hoppers, however Tim Broomhead's chargers are proving to be a genuine side.
The Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants upset Holbrook on a windy afternoon at Walbundrie and the Tigers and Pigeons clash in another chapter in two great clubs.
Before the lads pulled off their come from behind victory at Bunton Park, the netballers fought out a draw with the Wodonga Bulldogs.
Remember all photos can be purchased from The Border Mail office in Wodonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.