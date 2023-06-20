The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woman, child suffer minor injuries after hitting tree at Burrumbuttock

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman, child suffer minor injuries after hitting tree at Burrumbuttock
Woman, child suffer minor injuries after hitting tree at Burrumbuttock

A woman and a young child have escaped major injury during a crash at Burrumbuttock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.