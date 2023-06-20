Woman, child suffer minor injuries after hitting tree at Burrumbuttock

A woman and a young child have escaped major injury during a crash at Burrumbuttock.
The woman's vehicle struck a tree on the Burrumbuttock-Walla Road at Burrumbuttock about 9am on Tuesday.
The driver and child had freed themselves by the time emergency crews had arrived.
The pair were taken to Albury hospital for treatment for minor injuries after being assessed at the scene.
