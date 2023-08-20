Lavington has been crowned back-to-back AFL NEB Female Football League premiers after stunning Wodonga Raiders by just one point at Birallee Park on Sunday.
A goal by Raiders' Josephine Cottrell in the final minutes of the fourth term levelled the score between the two sides, signalling an extra five minutes at each end to be played.
With tensions high, a point off the boot of Panther Kaylea Kobzan proved to be the difference in the nail-biting showcase, 3.8 (26) to 4.1 (25).
Gabrielle Goldsworthy was rewarded for her tireless efforts to be named best on ground, in what she admitted was a nerve-racking finish.
"Going into overtime, we probably weren't expecting that, but the game was back and forth all day so it could have gone either way," Goldsworthy said.
"We've had a really great season, going undefeated in the rounds and then just losing that first final to Raiders.
"A lot of the girls played last year and we had some new additions too, which has been really lovely."
Both sides had plenty of support around the ground with a strong crowd turning out to see the decider.
"That means a lot," Goldsworthy said.
"Each one of us has our own little support crew in the background, and I think it's so nice to be able to show them what we love doing.
"We just want to come out every week and put on a good show for them."
Lavington not only claimed the open grade flag, but also won the under-14 and under-17s premierships for a second consecutive clean sweep.
Panthers' coach and president Scott Curphey said it was a credit to the club.
"As a president, I'm really thankful for that and we just have to make sure that we get more people involved in footy," he said.
While happy with the result, Curphey admitted he was overwhelmed with nerves watching on in overtime.
"We just didn't know what way it was going to go," he said.
"We missed a few shots on goal and it could have been a different story, but that's pressure and grand final footy.
"Raiders were fantastic, they gave everything."
While it was another heartbreaking finish for the Raiders, coach Terry Burgess said he was proud of his side's ability to keep fighting, in what was his last game as coach.
"It was exhilarating footy," he said.
"Don't let anyone tell you women's footy isn't fair dinkum.
"The whole crowd was into it and the players were absorbing that pressure.
"We started a bit slow and had copped a lot of injuries two weeks ago, but we were able to somehow find a way to become competitive again.
"It's been a tough four years for the girls with Covid and then to get to the prelim and wait for a grand final for it to get cancelled, and then obviously we didn't have the best luck last year.
"It would have been a great reward for them."
Nikhita Spiteri was best for Raiders, while Cottrell finished the game with two goals.
Emilee McPherson, Laura Collins, Skye Burgess and Jasmine Shanks were also relentless.
Sienna Curphey, Bella Fielder and Kaylea Kobzan all landed a major, while Jaime Howie and Samantha Creasy fought hard all game.
The Panthers defeated Wodonga by 18-points in the under-14s clash, in what was the Bulldogs' maiden grand final appearance.
Best on ground was Charlie Gibson.
Just eight points separated the Panthers from the Raiders in the under-17s, with Majella Day deemed best for her performance.
