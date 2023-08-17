Residents at a major Albury retirement village fearful of being thrown out of their homes are revolting against a 32 per cent fee increase.
Murray Gardens Retirement Village has jacked up fees for those living in units by 18 per cent with the 32 per cent increase for pensioners and others living in assisted living environments.
After residents voted unanimously in May to reject the proposed budget, site owner Retire Australia applied for a hearing at the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Resident Ian Anderson, who will represent residents at the hearing expected to take place in Albury next month, said the proposed hike had "shocked and hurt frail members of our community".
He said the big hike would affect 30 people, the smaller one 238.
"They're afraid they're going to lose their homes and be thrown out on the street," Mr Anderson said. "These are people in their 90s and they've all served the community in various things all their lives.
"And here they are in fear of being kicked out, basically, thrown out at 95. Many of these people are in wheelchairs and walkers, they're very, very frail.
"Well, there's a thing called elder abuse, you've got people here with limited capabilities and suddenly they're going to court. Courts punish people, and they put on fines - the residents here are very worried."
Mr Anderson said general service charges for people in separate units jumped 18.1 per cent, while the same fee skyrocketed to 32 per cent on serviced apartments.
"They're charged $1308 a month but that's rising up to $1844 a month, they've decided to turn them from a serviced department into 80 per cent of the pension and it means that pensioners are no longer able to live or exist there," he said.
"Never, not in the history of the place from the late 1980s, has something like this happened. They're taking this to court - there's never been a time when we couldn't negotiate something."
Retire Australia said it had been working closely with the Murray Gardens committee and had been transparent about the budget process.
"We understand the increases are significant, however they are required due to the increased cost of living and labour costs to maintain a village which our residents are proud to call home," a spokeswoman said.
"The affordability for our residents to remain in our villages is a high priority for Retire Australia.
"We have put systems and financial solutions in place to work closely with residents who may be experiencing financial hardship and will continue open and transparent conversations around the matter.
"The reasons for the required increase were provided to all residents in a thorough breakdown."
The spokeswoman cited a 60.8 per cent increase in costs for repairs and maintenance, including gardens and grounds, a 45.6 per cent increase in utilities costs which include power, fire and security monitoring services, insurance and council rates, and a 19.8 per cent increase in meal provision costs.
"The proposed budget took into account record inflation, in conjunction with the anticipated requirements of the village, and (the fee rises) are necessary to continue to provide the services and facilities to the standard our valued residents expect."
Mr Anderson rejected the firm's assertion it had been transparent in its reasoning for the hike.
"It's all very well for them to say they're being transparent but what they've said to us is that these are the great things we're doing and this is what it's going to cost without giving us a proper breakdown or explanation of those costs."
He said many residents believed Retire Australia was proposing to sell the village last year but the unofficial proposal had not attracted any interest from buyers.
Retire Australia could not confirm if a potential sale of the property was flagged.
"The Murray Gardens Retirement Village is not for sale," the spokeswoman said.
Retire Australia is jointly owned by Infratil Limited and New Zealand Superannuation Fund.
