The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Bonza plans to 'keep momentum going' with Albury its 'shining star'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 17 2023 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bonza says Albury is its "shining star" just a month after grounding several other flight routes due to lack of interest and has no fear of being driven out by aviation "bullies".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.