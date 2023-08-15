The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

What the Matildas' World Cup heroics mean to our football community

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To truly understand the significance of Australia's semi-final against England is to meet the girls and women the Matildas represent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.