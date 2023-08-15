The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta couple off to FIFA Women's World Cup final, but who will they be watching?

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regardless of the result of Matildas' World Cup semi-final against England, Dan Kelly is a winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.