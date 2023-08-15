The Border community's hope for a Matildas live site has become a reality with Albury Council to screen the semi-final from QEII Square on Wednesday, August 16.
Albury Council announced the news on Tuesday, August 15, in response to a public social media call for a large gathering for the game after the Matildas' thrilling quarter final victory on Saturday, August 12,
The event will start at 7.30pm.
"Watch sporting history unfold right in the heart of Albury," the council's Facebook post read.
"Join us at our pop-up live site in QEII Square as we support the Matildas against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final.
"Bring a chair, picnic rug, snacks and be prepared to cheer as you watch the Tillies on the big screen."
The council noted it will be alcohol-free family event, with dogs prohibited.
Food and drinks will not be available for purchase.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta Council will open up Riverside Square for the occasion, with a portable screen to be set up for the clash.
Mayor Dean Rees urged spectators to support nearby restaurants in the precinct and find a spot before kick-off at 8pm.
Mayor Ron Mildren said the council was warned after screening the Socceroos' round of 16 match against Argentina in December 2022 because it hadn't sought a license from the broadcaster.
