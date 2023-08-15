The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's QEII Square confirmed as live site for Matildas' World Cup semi-final

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large crowd gathered at QEII Square in June 2023 for the annual Winter Solstice event. The site will host the Matildas' FIFA Women's World Cup clash against England on Wednesday, August 16. Picture by James Wiltshire
A large crowd gathered at QEII Square in June 2023 for the annual Winter Solstice event. The site will host the Matildas' FIFA Women's World Cup clash against England on Wednesday, August 16. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border community's hope for a Matildas live site has become a reality with Albury Council to screen the semi-final from QEII Square on Wednesday, August 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.