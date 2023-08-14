'We're not allowed': Why Wodonga Council says it can't set up Matildas live site

Wodonga Council has all but ruled out a major live site screening of the Women's World Cup final due to a broadcast licensing restriction.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren told The Border Mail on Monday, August 14, the council was not allowed to screen the decider, which could feature the Matildas if successful in the semi-final against England on Wednesday night, as it doesn't have a licence to do so and "quite a significant fee" would be required to do so.
Calls for both councils to create a live site for Australia's semi-final against England on Wednesday, August 16 followed the Matildas' thrilling victory after a penalty shootout against France on Saturday, August 12.
A live site was set up at The Cube last year for the Socceroos' World Cup match against Argentina, something Cr Mildren said the council received a rap over the knuckles for.
"We've been advised we're not allowed to do it unless we're licensed," he said.
"You can't publicly transmit it without a licence from the licence holders for the event.
"We were advised after the event last year that we'd done the wrong thing.
"If you go and buy a licence, you can do the broadcast, but without it, you're not supposed to do it.
"If we were to do it a second time after being advised, it wouldn't be great.
"There's some communication between our staff and Albury staff to see what would be involved and whether or not a licence can be obtained in the short period of time we've got.
"The initial feedback was there was no chance in the short time.
"There's quite a significant fee attached to it.
"We wouldn't have anything in the budget for it, so to go and find the money in the budget you would have to sacrifice something else."
Albury Council was contacted for comment and said it would have more information to respond on Tuesday, August 15.
On Sunday, Albury mayor Kylie King backed the idea if it could be co-ordinated by the council.
"Obviously, it would come through the events team and you've got to have the right facilities there for a big crowd, so there's probably a few factors that the events team would have would have to consider," she said.
"I can't speak operationally for them, but it certainly is something that several councillors have been in touch with one another about. Steve Bowen and Ashley Edwards have both been pretty active in seeing what we can do and I'd certainly be behind it if we can make it happen.
"I think the more that we get together, the more we can calm each other's nerves. I think the power of getting the community together would be a wonderful thing to do if we can make it happen, and it absolutely has my full support."
Cr King said it would be ideal to screen the semi-final and final, to be played on Sunday, August 20, should the Matildas overcome England on Wednesday.
"It'd be a nice problem to have if we could get to the final. I think just to get to the semi-final is cause for celebration," she said.
"I'm not privy to the use of different venues on a Wednesday night, that would involve further investigation, but certainly the seed has been planted. We hear you and if we can make it happen, I'm sure we will."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
